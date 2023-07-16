Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Pecan Island

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 42-year-old man from a lift boat approximately three miles south of Pecan Island, Louisiana, Saturday morning.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 1:12 a.m. from the captain of the vessel requesting assistance to medevac a crewmember aboard reportedly having heart-attack-like symptoms.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders then coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the man aboard the helicopter and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.