Coast Guard medevacs crewmember near Dauphin Island

Apr 22nd, 2023
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter landing in New Orleans, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class James Hague)

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crewmember Friday from a bulk carrier vessel approximately 12 miles south of Dauphin Island, Alabama.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report at approximately 11:20 a.m. from the bulk carrier vessel Omiros L of a 53-year-old male crewmember experiencing heart attack-like symptoms. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene, hoisted the crewmember, and transported him to emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Aviation Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

The crewmember was transferred to USA Medical Center in Mobile where he was last reported in stable condition.

