Coast Guard Responds to Medical Emergency at Molokini Crater

HONOLULU – The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a medical emergency off Molokini Crater, Tuesday.

A 70-year-old female passenger was found unresponsive while snorkeling and was quickly brought back onboard the passenger vessel Ocean Odyssey; although she regained consciousness, a medevac was performed by Station Maui crews.

“The U.S. Coast Guard remains committed to safeguarding the maritime community and responding promptly to emergencies at sea,” said Lt. Kristen Kam, the public affairs officer for District 14. “We extend our gratitude to the maritime community and personnel onboard the Ocean Odyssey for their swift and effective actions during this incident.”

At approximately 10:51 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a distress call regarding an injured passenger onboard the Ocean Odyssey during a snorkel tour.

Station Maui immediately diverted one of their Response Boat-Medium crews and successfully transferred the patient within a 15-minute timeframe. The passenger was then handed over to local medical professionals at the Kihei Boat Ramp.

