Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester to be commissioned in Newport

BOSTON — The Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC-1152) is scheduled to be commissioned during a ceremony at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, June 1. The newly-built Maurice Jester was accepted by the Coast Guard on March 2, and will be one of six new Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston.

The Sentinel-class fast response cutter (FRC) is designed for multiple missions, including drug and migrant interdiction; ports, waterways and coastal security; fishery patrols; search and rescue; and national defense. The Coast Guard has ordered 65 FRCs to replace the 1980s-era Island-class 110-foot patrol boats. The FRCs feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment; over the horizon cutter boat deployment to reach vessels of interest; and improved habitability and seakeeping.

Born in Chincoteague, Virginia, Lt. Cmdr. Maurice Jester enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1917, rising to the rank of Chief Petty Officer Boatswains Mate by 1936. As the United States entered World War II in 1941, Chief Jester was promoted to Lieutenant and given command of the USCGC Icarus (WPC 110). Only one year later, LT Jester along with his crew, became the first U.S. Ship to capture the crew of a German U-Boat after it’s sinking. For his heroics in the sinking and rescue of the German Sailors aboard U-352, LT Maurice Jester was awarded the Navy Cross and promoted to Lieutenant Commander for his leadership.

