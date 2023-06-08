Coast Guard medevacs ailing man from Matagorda Peninsula

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced an ailing man from Matagorda Peninsula, Texas, Wednesday.
Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a call at 2:07 p.m. from the brother of a 67-year-old man who was reportedly experiencing dizziness and clammy skin near the Big Jetties.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew to conduct the medevac.
The boat crew arrived, took aboard the ailing man, and transported him to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Port O’Connor. The man was reported to be in stable condition.
