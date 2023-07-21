Coast Guard conducts maritime security exercise in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard and federal, state, and local agency partners conducted a maritime security exercise in Port Lavaca, Texas, Wednesday.

Approximately 80 people from 33 agencies and five counties participated in the exercise, which consisted of simulated threats to maritime facilities and area bridges.

“This security exercise was designed to assess and elevate the Coast Guard’s and our partner agencies’ readiness to respond to a critical security incident at Coastal Bend maritime facilities and bridges,” said Cmdr. Michelle Foster, chief of response, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi. “The Coast Guard will continue its close coordination and collaboration with our partner agencies to ensure that we are prepared for any emergency situation that may arise.”

The purpose of the exercise was to test security elevation and response efforts and promote effective coordination and communication between response agencies during a large-scale maritime emergency. This exercise provided an opportunity for the Coast Guard and partners to validate existing protocols, review capabilities, and identify gaps within existing contingency plans.

Exercise participants included:

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi

Coast Guard Marine Safety Detachment Victoria

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife Law Enforcement

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Transportation

Union Pacific Railroad

Calhoun Port Authority

Port of Victoria

Port of Brownsville

Victoria County

Calhoun County

Jackson County

Matagorda County

Aransas County

Victoria Fire Department

Port Lavaca Fire Department

Port Lavaca Police

Pin Oak Terminal

Valero

Ineos

Dow

Seadrift Coke

Gulfmark Energy

Cheniere

Max Midstream

Invista

Lydia Ann Channel Fleet

Keppel AmFELS

Chemours

Formosa

Nustar Energy

