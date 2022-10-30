Marines, Coast Guard and Navy Sign Tri-Service MoU

SAN DIEGO – Commanding General, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, Commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area, and Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet signed a tri-service maritime strategy memorandum of understanding, Wednesday, at U.S. 3rd Fleet Headquarters.

The memorandum formalizes the implementation of strategic guidance by developing a predictable framework for integrated exercise design, planning, experimentation and execution, and ensure interoperability between the services and readiness at all levels and across all domains.

“This memorandum solidifies our commitment to training, learning, and adapting as a collective team to meet current and future challenges,” said Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., commanding general, I MEF. “As the largest Marine Air-Ground Task Force assigned to U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, I Marine Expeditionary Force is inextricability linked to the maritime domain. Our work with U.S. 3rd Fleet and U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area Command is critical to generating, employing, and modernizing a true tri-maritime force capable of responding across the spectrum of contingencies at home and abroad.”

Leveraging the complementary capabilities of the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy has the ability to generate integrated all-domain maritime power. By expanding the memorandum of understanding to include U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area of Command further solidifies the full maritime approach at the operational and tactical levels.

“Bringing to bear unique capabilities and broad authorities as both a military, maritime service and a federal law enforcement and regulatory agency, the Coast Guard strives to remain a trusted partner in bolstering safety and security in a free and open, connected, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific,” said Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area. “We look forward to joining together with U.S. 3rd Fleet and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force as we campaign to enhance readiness and exercise shared operational capabilities in response to common threats and challenges.”

In addition to integrating live, virtual and constructive training capabilities inside of a predictable framework, the memorandum also outlines information-sharing practices and allows for the development of options for staffs to engage in cross-training opportunities and other coordination forums between the services.

“Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard; we each bring unique capabilities to the fight and we have a longstanding history of working together,” said Vice Adm. Michael E. Boyle, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet. “Formalizing the integration of our services increases our ability to overcome any conflict, issue, or adversary across the maritime domain; whether its command and control of maritime forces, maritime homeland defense, or defense support to civil authorities. We are strongest as a Tri-service team.”

An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

Pacific Area Command is the Coast Guard’s regional command element and force provider for maritime safety, security and stewardship throughout the Pacific. The command’s area of responsibility encompasses six continents, 71 countries and more than 74 million square miles of ocean.