Mariners advised of search and rescue exercise off N.C. coast

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard, the Navy, the Marines and the Air Force will be conducting a search and rescue exercise off the coast of Cape Lookout on Tuesday, or if impacted by inclement weather, on Thursday.

Mariners are advised to avoid or use extreme caution while transiting in the approximate exercise area, between 34-18.040N 076-44.855W, 33-50.247N 076-29.908W, 35-30.381N 075-24.748W, and 35-13.738N 075-04.663W.

Exercises will include recovery of in-water objects, low-flying aircraft, helicopter hoists, use of flares, and mass search and rescue operations.

Mariners who need to contact members of the exercise as it takes place, may reach safety vessels on VHF-FM Channel 16.

