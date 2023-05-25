Coast Guard to participate in Los Angeles Fleet Week 2023

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The U.S. Coast Guard is scheduled to participate in the annual Los Angeles Fleet Week, which is scheduled to begin Friday, May 26, and continue through Memorial Day at the Port of Los Angeles.

The U.S. Coast Guard invites the public to celebrate our nation’s sea services and meet our Coast Guard members. During Los Angeles Fleet Week, the Coast Guard will showcase its capabilities and commitment to the community through various activities, including:

Galley Wars, a culinary cook-off competition featuring Coast Guard chefs.

Public tour of the Sentinel-class cutter Terrell Horne (Fast Response Cutter)

A Coast Guard recruiting booth with static displays where: Aids-To-Navigation (ANT) and Station Los Angeles-Long Beach will exhibit a Transportable Aid to Navigation Boat and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small. Members from U.S. Coast Guard Base Los Angeles / Long Beach (LA/LB) and Sector LA/LB who will interact with the public.

Participation in the Dodge Ball Tournament

For more information about Los Angeles Fleet Week, visit https://lafleetweek.com/.

LA Fleet Week is a multi-day event that celebrates our nation’s sea services and offers the public a unique opportunity to engage with the men and women serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Marine Corps, and Army. All listed activities are free to the public.

The Coast Guard is a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces and one of the country’s six uniformed services. The Coast Guard operates under the Department of Homeland Security during peacetime and can be transferred to the Department of the Navy during times of war. Its mission is to ensure the maritime safety, security, and stewardship of our Nation’s waters.

