Coast Guard rescues man off Little St. Simons Island

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew rescued a man, Sunday, after his 45-foot sailing vessel started taking on water 3 miles offshore of Little St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The Air Station Savannah aircrew hoisted the man and transferred him to Little St. Simons Island Airport with no reported medical concerns.

The captain of the sailing vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 4:19 p.m., Sunday, via VHF-FM Channel 16., stating his sailing vessel was taking on water.

Sector Charleston watchstanders launched an Air Station Savannah aircrew and Coast Guard Station Brunswick to assist.

“A combination of 23 mph winds and 5-foot seas combined to wash the sailing vessel up on an isolated part of the coast,” said Lt. Cmdr. Ian Campbell, the Air Station Savannah aircraft commander on the case. “Fortunately, the mariner was prepared with a VHF-FM radio and GPS which allowed him to pass an accurate position to Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders and to our aircrew who located him on the beach.”

The captain of the sailing vessel is coordinating commercial salvage.

