Coast Guard medevacs woman south of Lake Charles

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a 43-year-old woman from an oil tanker 55 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Friday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from a man aboard a 22-foot pleasure craft on VHF-FM channel 16 at 3:03 p.m. that his wife was displaying symptoms of a heat stroke.

Watchstanders issued a urgent marine information broadcast. A nearby vessel, Stolt Perseverance, overheard the broadcast and moored alongside the pleasure craft and transported her onto their ship where she received medical attention from a physician aboard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the passenger and transported her to the Chennault Airport where local emergency medical services personnel picked her up and took her to a local hospital.

She was reported to be in stable condition.