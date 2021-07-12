Lake Barkley Unified Command continues to work on salvage plan

The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command continues to work on the American Jazz cruise ship salvage plan in Cadiz, Kentucky, July 10, 2021. The unified command is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, Trigg County Emergency Management, state of Kentucky authorities, and American Cruise Lines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command continues to work on the American Jazz cruise ship salvage plan in Cadiz, Kentucky. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom)

CADIZ, Ky. — The Lake Barkley Grounding Unified Command approved dive operations on Sunday to assess the seabed for future salvage operations to safely re-float the American Jazz riverboat grounded in Cadiz.

American Cruise Lines activated their salvage and marine firefighting agreement with Donjon-SMIT.

The unified command continues to work with American Cruise Lines in the planning process to safely and efficiently unground the American Jazz while taking precautions to mitigate any environmental impact.

“American Cruise Lines has contracted with marine recovery experts Donjon-SMIT to re-float the riverboat,” said Alexa Paolella, public relations manager with American Cruise Lines. “American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in the re-float plan for the American Jazz and is working together with the Coast Guard as well as its own team of marine engineers and naval architects.”

The 3-mile safety zone from mile marker 61 to 64 is still in place to ensure the safety of response crews and the public.

“We want to remind the recreational boating public to adhere to our safety zone set in place from mile marker 61 to mile marker 64 and to keep a safe distance from the vessel,” said Cmdr. Jennifer Andrew, federal on scene coordinator for the Lake Barkley Grounding incident.

