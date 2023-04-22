Unified Command stands down for vessel fire in Tacoma

SEATTLE — The Unified Command composed of Tacoma Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound, Washington Department of Ecology and Puyallup Tribe of Indians, with support from several other agencies, which was stood up to respond to the April 8 fire aboard the fishing vessel Kodiak Enterprise moored in the Hylebos Waterway in Tacoma, was stood down Friday.

Over the last several days, responders alternated between removing fuel and pockets of water, to maintain vessel stability. All of the diesel remaining aboard the vessel was successfully removed with no fuel spilled or sheening observed during defueling operations.

Now that the pollution threat has been mitigated, the Unified Command has stood down.

Incident commanders expressed gratitude to the teams who responded to the fire and conducted salvage work over the last two weeks.

“This was a dangerous operation that could have resulted in loss of life, harm to the marine environment from the fuel onboard, or capsizing of the vessel,” said Cmdr. Kira Moody, the Coast Guard incident commander. “On behalf of the Unified Command, I share immense gratitude and appreciation for the responders from Tacoma Fire and Resolve Marine. Their steady and professional approach made this response a success.”

“We are thankful the fuel transfer was safe and efficient, and there was no diesel released,” said Alison Meyers, the state on scene coordinator from the Washington Department of Ecology. “I’d like to thank all the responders who put in a lot of hours during this extended incident. The coordination between all parties was key to getting this fire out and vessel defueled.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging time and we are grateful for the support and collaboration of all the agencies and parties in fighting the fire and stabilizing the vessel,” said Joe Bundrant, the CEO of Trident Seafoods. “We also appreciate the patience of the surrounding Tacoma community throughout the incident response. The Kodiak Enterprise is more than just a fishing vessel to the Trident family, especially to her crew.”

The Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the incident. The final disposition of the vessel has not been determined.

The claims process will remain open for anyone who feels they have been financially impacted by this incident. The claims number is 206-378-6090.

