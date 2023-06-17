Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kite surfer near Laguna Vista, Tx.

The Coast Guard rescued an 80-year-old male kite surfer that was distressed 500 yards off of Laguna Vista RV Park, Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi and Coast Gaurd Station South Padre Island responded and rescued the distressed kit surfer. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued an 80-year-old kite surfer 500 yards off of Laguna Vista RV Park, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by Port Isabel Police Department of a distressed kite surfer near Laguna Vista in need of rescue.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Special Service Craft – Shallow Water boatcrew and diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene and deployed two life rafts. The boatcrew rescued the 80-year-old male and safely transferred him to shore near Laguna Vista, Texas.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

