Coast Guard rescues 80-year-old kite surfer near Laguna Vista, Tx.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued an 80-year-old kite surfer 500 yards off of Laguna Vista RV Park, Texas, Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders were notified by Port Isabel Police Department of a distressed kite surfer near Laguna Vista in need of rescue.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station South Padre Island Special Service Craft – Shallow Water boatcrew and diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to assist.

The aircrew arrived on scene and deployed two life rafts. The boatcrew rescued the 80-year-old male and safely transferred him to shore near Laguna Vista, Texas.

He was last reported to be in stable condition.

