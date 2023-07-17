Coast Guard rescues kite surfer near Port Mansfield

Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Sjodin, Lt. j.g. Christian Roubique, and Lt. Jamel Chokr, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi, pose for a photo following a search and rescue case off Bird Island near Port Mansfield, Texas, July 15, 2023. The crew located and hoisted a distressed kite surfer who was beset by weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

Petty Officer 2nd Class Luke Mathews, Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Sjodin, Lt. j.g. Christian Roubique, and Lt. Jamel Chokr pose for a photo following a search and rescue case off Bird Island near Port Mansfield, Texas, July 15, 2023.  (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer who was beset by weather near Port Mansfield, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from a Kleberg County Sheriff’s office dispatcher at 1:41 p.m. stating a kite surfer was in distress.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

At 2:05 p.m., the Dolphin crew located and hoisted the kite surfer, then brought them safely ashore.

On-scene weather conditions were 2-foot seas with winds of 17 mph. There were no reported injuries.

