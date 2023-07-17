Coast Guard rescues kite surfer near Port Mansfield

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer who was beset by weather near Port Mansfield, Texas, Saturday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders received a report from a Kleberg County Sheriff’s office dispatcher at 1:41 p.m. stating a kite surfer was in distress.

Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an already-airborne MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi.

At 2:05 p.m., the Dolphin crew located and hoisted the kite surfer, then brought them safely ashore.

On-scene weather conditions were 2-foot seas with winds of 17 mph. There were no reported injuries.