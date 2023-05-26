Coast Guard rescues 3 near Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued three people, Friday, after their 39-foot vessel capsized near Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew hoisted the three people and transferred them to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol with no medical concerns.

A crewmember aboard the vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 10 a.m., Friday, via cellphone, that their boat was taking on water.

Sector Charleston watchstanders issued a urgent marine information broadcast to all mariners in the area for assistance and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew to assist.

“Although the crew of this motor vessel was having a bad day, their promptness in putting on their safety gear gave us a chance to get to them in time,” said Lt. Cmdr Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah mission commander. “When I saw that they all had life jackets on, I felt immediate relief, and it gave us more flexibility to pick them up safely and quickly.”

Sector Charleston watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast on VHF-FM Channel 16 to notify mariners of the sunken vessel.

