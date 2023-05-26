Coast Guard rescues 3 near Kiawah Island

May 26th, 2023 · 0 Comment
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three people from a capsized 39-foot vessel near Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 26, 2023. A crewmember aboard the vessel contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders via cell phone that they were taking on water and needed urgent Coast Guard assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued three people from a capsized 39-foot vessel near Kiawah Island, South Carolina, May 26, 2023. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Savannah)

CHARLESTON, S.C.— A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin aircrew rescued three people, Friday, after their 39-foot vessel capsized near Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew hoisted the three people and transferred them to a Kiawah Island Beach Patrol with no medical concerns.

A crewmember aboard the vessel notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders at 10 a.m., Friday, via cellphone, that their boat was taking on water.

Sector Charleston watchstanders issued a urgent marine information broadcast to all mariners in the area for assistance and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Savannah aircrew to assist.

“Although the crew of this motor vessel was having a bad day, their promptness in putting on their safety gear gave us a chance to get to them in time,” said Lt. Cmdr Sam Ingham, Coast Guard Air Station Savannah mission commander. “When I saw that they all had life jackets on, I felt immediate relief, and it gave us more flexibility to pick them up safely and quickly.”

Sector Charleston watchstanders issued a safety marine information broadcast on VHF-FM Channel 16 to notify mariners of the sunken vessel.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2023 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy Terms of Use