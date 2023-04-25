Coast Guard to hold active shooter exercise in Ketchikan

Ketchikan, Alaska – Personnel from the Coast Guard and partner agencies are scheduled to hold an active shooter drill at the Ketchikan Ferry Terminal from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday.

Residents and community members around the Ketchikan area should expect large numbers of public safety personnel, equipment, sirens and simulated gunfire. This is a test of staff and equipment and will not pose a threat to the public.

Due to operational considerations, the public and media personnel should avoid the Ketchikan Ferry Terminal area, as access to the Terminal will not be authorized for the duration of the exercise.

Organized by the Coast Guard and the Southeast Alaska Area Maritime Security Committee, this important full-scale exercise will simulate a response to an attack against the marine transportation system. It will include coordination between the following responding agencies:

Coast Guard Sector Juneau

Coast Guard Station Ketchikan

City of Ketchikan Police, Fire, and EMS

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Alaska State Troopers

Alaska Wildlife Troopers

Alaska Marine Highway System

North and South Tongass Fire Department

PeaceHealth Medical Center

City of Ketchikan Docks and Harbors

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Forest Service

NOAA – Office of Law Enforcement

Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

This exercise will not interfere with Airport Ferry operations to and from the Ketchikan International Airport

