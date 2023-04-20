Coast Guard rescue kayakers near Mobile, Alabama

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard rescued two kayakers in distress Tuesday near Mobile, Alabama.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a Mobile County 911 dispatcher at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, stating they received a report of two kayakers in the water clinging to one of the kayaks with the second kayak overturned nearby.

Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders diverted two Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews, who were already airborne, to assist. The aircrews arrived on scene and deployed a rescue swimmer, who safely assisted the two kayakers in swimming to shore.

Both kayakers were assessed by emergency medical services personnel and were last reported in stable condition.

