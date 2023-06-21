Coast Guard rescues kayaker off Gandy Beach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg boat crew rescued a kayaker clinging to a piling in the vicinity of Gandy Beach, Tuesday, at approximately 6 p.m.

The man was in medical distress and was transferred St. Petersburg Fire Rescue at a nearby restaurant.

Pinellas County 911 notified Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders of the distressed man, Tuesday, at approximately 5:50 p.m.

“The rescue crew diverted from a previous case they were searching on,” said Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, Sector St. Petersburg command duty officer. “If they hadn’t been in the area, the man probably wouldn’t have made it because there were no other marine units in the area.”

