Coast Guard rescues 4 migrants near Juno Beach

MIAMI — A Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boatcrew rescued four migrants from a capsized vessel, Friday, 3 miles east of Juno Beach.

The people were taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol with one of the migrants medevaced to St Mary’s Hospital after reporting chest pains.

A Sector Miami watchstander received a notification via 911 dispatch from the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5 p.m., of a vessel taking on water.

“People trying to illegally migrate to the U.S. are being stopped by our hard-working and highly proficient Coast Guard and partner agency air and sea crews,” said Capt. Robert Kinsey, chief of enforcement at Coast Guard District Seven. “There is a great risk of losing your life by taking to the sea in unsafe, dangerous vessels. We are seeing more people of all ages putting their lives at risk. Our crews will rescue you and return you to your country of origin or departure. Don’t take to the sea.”

