Coast Guard assists 5 aboard grounded vessel near Isle of Palms

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Coast Guard assisted five people, Sunday, aboard a grounded 22-foot vessel near Isle of Palms.
A Coast Guard Station Charleston 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew arrived on scene, took aboard the five boaters and transported them to Isle of Palms Marina. Two people reportedly suffered cuts on their feet while attempting to free the vessel from the oyster beds.
Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders received a call from TowBoat U.S. at 5:36 p.m., stating a 22-foot center console vessel ran aground in the oyster beds in Gray Bay with five people aboard.
The owner of the vessel will arrange for commercial salvage.
“While out on the water it is imperative to monitor the weather including high and low tides,” said Ensign Colin Morgan, operations unit controller, Sector Charleston. “Keeping a sharp eye out on changing weather conditions can help keep your vessel and everyone on it safe.”
