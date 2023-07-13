Coast Guard seizes 660 pounds of illegal fish off Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized approximately 660 pounds of illegally caught red snapper in waters subject to U.S. law enforcement off southern Texas, Wednesday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification that four Mexican fishermen were engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 8 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew interdicted the lancha, found one shark on board, and seized the red snapper, long line, high flyers, GPS and a radio on the vessel. The Coast Guard crew detained the Mexican fishermen and transferred them to border enforcement agents for processing.

“This case highlights the value of effectiveness of joint operations on the maritime border,” said Lt. Shane Gunderson, commanding officer, Station South Padre Island. “We remain dedicated to working alongside our partners at U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detect and suppress these incursions into our nation’s sovereign waters.”

A lancha is a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and illegally fish in the United States’ Exclusive Economic Zone near the U.S./Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.

