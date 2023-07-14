Coast Guard warns of hazardous conditions over weekend

BOSTON – Mariners should be vigilant on the water this weekend throughout New England due to recent and forecasted regional flooding, which poses increased waterway hazards.

The Coast Guard began issuing safety marine information broadcasts and broadcast notice to mariners to warn of increased dangers via VHF-FM channel 16, with particular focus on the regions of Northern New England, Boston, the upper Hudson River and Long Island Sound.

The latest weather information can be obtained from the National Weather service at https://www.weather.gov/nerfc/flood.

New England flooding has already caused two deaths this week in New York and Vermont, in addition to causing a dock and several boats to become adrift in the flooded Connecticut River and thousands without power with no ease in sight over the next few days.

Due to recent and forecasted heavy rain and flooding, mariners should be mindful of river flooding, which significantly increases the risk of debris in the water and faster currents causing adrift boats. These risks from flooding are even greater near river mouths and narrow waterways.

Additionally, aids to navigation have the potential to become damaged or unreliable if moved off station, particularly in the Connecticut River and eastern portions of Long Island Sound. The public is asked to notify the Coast Guard if these discrepancies are observed.

Lastly, the Coast Guard always recommends that mariners heed the following safety messages:

Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket while underway. 75% of boating deaths are due to drowning and 85% of those victims were not wearing a life jacket. People don’t typically have time to locate and don a life jacket during an actual emergency.

Label kayaks and paddlecraft. The Coast Guard often comes across adrift paddlecraft, and when they are properly labeled, it is easier for rescue personnel to confirm if there is an actual distress and save countless hours of searching when a person is not in distress.

File a float plan. Tell someone where you’re going and when you’ll be back. Float plans provide a starting point to help locate overdue boaters if something happens.

Make a VHF radio the go-to means of communicating in an emergency. Cell phones have limited signal and battery life, especially offshore. VHF-FM channel 16 is the international distress frequency and should be used to contact rescuers in an emergency.

Don’t drink and boat. Aside from wearing a life jacket, drinking and boating is a leading cause of death on the water and is very preventable. People operating vessels under the influence of alcohol, drugs or impairing medication pose a serious threat to themselves and other mariners.

