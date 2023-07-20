Coast Guard cancels Port Condition X-Ray in Hawaii County

HONOLULU — The Coast Guard Captain of the Port (COTP) has advised all harbor facilities and vessels in the commercial harbors of Hawaii County to return to Hurricane Season Preparedness as the remnants of Tropical Storm Calvin pass, Wednesday.

The National Weather Service is predicting that Calvin is likely to continue its degradation with reintensification unlikely, resulting in Hawaii County no longer being in port condition X-RAY.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Calvin pass, the Hawaiian Island chain may experience strong winds and surge. Vessel and facility operators are urged to prepare for these conditions and continue to exercise caution during operations.

Please continue to monitor the United States Coast Guard Homeport Honolulu website at https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/honolulu for up-to-date heavy weather preparedness and recovery information.