Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton conducts port visit in Valletta, Malta

MEDITERRANEAN SEA — The Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton (WMSL 753) conducted a port visit in Valletta, Malta, May 17-20, 2021, following at sea engagements with the armed forces of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea.

This port visit marks the fifth stop while conducting operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet, following Spain, Italy, Georgia, and Ukraine. During the stop in Valletta, the crew engaged with Malta government dignitaries, armed forces of Malta leadership, and other military personnel.

“Hamilton was welcomed to Valletta with open arms,” said Capt. Timothy Cronin, commanding officer of Hamilton. “The reception we received is evidence of the strong friendship we have with Malta and its people. Our visit represents America’s commitment to enhancing Malta’s maritime capabilities.”

“Our historic partnership with Malta goes back over 200 years when some 1,800 Maltese and Knights of the Order fought alongside George Washington to assist us in our War for Independence,” U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Gwendolyn S. Green said. “U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton’s visit speaks volumes about Malta’s strategic importance at the crossroads of the Mediterranean and our bilateral efforts to strengthen cooperation in this region.”

Hamilton’s crew will conduct maritime law enforcement training with the armed forces of Malta.

Malta hosts the U.S. cosponsored International Institute for Justice and the rule of law and has been an active partner in combatting transnational crime in the Mediterranean, most recently through the U.S.-Malta partnership on the Central Mediterranean Security Initiative.

Malta and the United States established full diplomatic relations upon Malta’s independence in 1964.

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a routine deployment in U.S. Sixth Fleet, working alongside Allies, building maritime domain awareness, and sharing best practices with partner nation Navies and Coast Guards.

Hamilton is the fourth national security cutter and is the fifth cutter named for the father of the U.S. Coast Guard – Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury and advocate for the creation of the U.S. Revenue Cutter Service.

The U.S. Coast Guard remains operational during COVID-19, following all COVID-19 safety precautions and regulations.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

