Haitian earthquake response efforts in Port au Prince, Haiti Press Conference

MIAMI — U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Michele Sison, U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Haiti Earthquake Disaster Assistant Response Team (DART) Leader Tim Callaghan, Coast Guard Seventh District Commander Rear Adm. Brendan McPherson, and Customs and Border Protection AMO Southeast Region Executive Director John Priddy, on Friday, discussed U.S. government disaster and relief operations and unity of efforts in Port au Prince, Haiti, following the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that hit southwestern Haiti on August 14.

According to Haitian government officials, since the earthquake on Aug. 14 Haitians suffered:

at least 2,189 deaths,

at least 12,260 injuries

at least 130,000 homes damaged or destroyed

“The United States’ response to the August 14 earthquake and Tropical Depression Grace is a whole of U.S. government effort, led by USAID, to get help to those most in need,” said Sison. “The U.S. Embassy in Port au Prince is proud to work alongside USAID, the Coast Guard, and Joint Task Force Haiti, in coordination with the Haitian government and international partners, to save lives.”

“USAID continues to expand relief operations to more areas impacted by the earthquake,” said Callaghan. “I would like to thank the U.S. Coast Guard team for the tireless work they have been doing not only to support the DART and help us quickly get out to affected areas, but also to save lives.”

“Coast Guard aircraft and personnel are medevacing critically injured citizens from impacted remote areas to Port au Prince where they may obtain higher levels of care,” said McPherson. “Additionally, we are coordinating with USAID and U.S. Southern Command, and JTF-Haiti to move urban search and rescue responders, medical personnel and supplies to impacted areas. Today’s leadership engagement with Ambassador Sison and others really highlight the American unity of effort to this response.”

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our partners every day, carrying out the nation’s work,” said Priddy. “Our integrated operations with our partners enable us to better carry out our shared responsibilities and respond to disasters, as partnerships make us stronger.”

Since Sunday, Coast Guard men and women deployed to Haiti have:

flown 174 evolutions

saved 175 people

assisted 222 people

transported 277 urban disaster and relief personnel

transported 9,500 pounds of disaster and relief supplies

