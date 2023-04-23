Coast Guard assists 2 aboard grounded vessel near Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted two people aboard a vessel that ran aground near Freeport, Texas, Saturday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report at 12:15 p.m. from personnel at Coast Guard Station Freeport of a disabled 23-foot pontoon boat that ran aground on the rocks near the station.
A Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew launched to assist the two boaters aboard the grounded vessel.
The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the men, and brought them ashore.
The pontoon’s owner is reportedly working with a commercial salvage company to remove the vessel from the rocks.
“With boating season rapidly approaching, now is the time to thoroughly inspect your boat and ensure all equipment is working,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jeremy Borja, command duty officer, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Plan for a variety of emergencies and set yourself up for safe, enjoyable boat trips this summer.”
For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.