Coast Guard rescues man from grounded vessel in Bulls Bay

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescued a man, Monday, after his 24-foot vessel grounded in Bulls Bay.

The helicopter crew hoisted the man and transferred him to Mount Pleasant Regional Airport with no reported medical concerns.

A commercial salvage company called Coast Guard Sector Charleston watchstanders via phone at 5 p.m., stating a 24-foot vessel grounded with one person aboard in need of assistance.

“The tidal fluctuations in our area can be extreme and prevent even shallow water rescue boats from being able to reach you in some areas,” said Lt. Tucker Williams, Air Station Savannah copilot on the case. “Checking the tides before boating and making safe speed in unfamiliar water can help prevent you from getting stuck in an emergency situation.”

An Isle of Palms Fire Department airboat crew also responded to assist but was unable to reach the man due to the water depth.

The owner of the vessel is working with commercial salvage.

