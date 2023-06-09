Coast Guard assists 1 aboard grounded sailboat near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard assisted one man aboard a grounded sailboat near Galveston, Texas, Thursday.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from 911 dispatchers at 6:53 p.m. stating a 20-foot sailboat with one man aboard had run aground in the vicinity of Red Fish Island in Galveston Bay. The sail was damaged and the man was reportedly in distress.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of a 29-foot Response Boat–Small crew from Coast Guard Station Houston to respond.
On-scene weather conditions were 2-3 foot seas with winds of 15 mph. When the Coast Guard crew arrived on scene, they took aboard the man and transported him back to Clear Lake. The man will arrange for commercial salvage of the sailboat.
“It is crucial for all boaters to monitor marine forecasts,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsey Pohl, operations specialist, Sector Houston-Galveston. “Storms can build very quickly on the water, catching boaters off guard and creating extremely dangerous conditions.”
