Grounded fishing vessel near Browns Inlet, North Carolina refloated

The Coast Guard hoisted four fishermen from an 88-foot fishing vessel in Browns Inlet, North Carolina, Monday morning. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a radio distress call at approximately 8:12 a.m. from a crewmember aboard the fishing vessel Sea Angels. The crewmember reported that there were four people onboard and that they had run aground due to mechanical issues and requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

The 88-foot fishing vessel Sea Angels aground in Browns Inlet, North Carolina.

Wilmington, N.C. — The Coast Guard received a report of the fishing vessel Sea Angels being towed off the beach by the fishing vessel Lady Deborah during high tide Wednesday evening.

The vessel was towed to Jarrett Bay Boatworks in Beaufort, North Carolina, where it has been dry docked for inspection and repairs.

A Unified Command was established to address the potential pollution threat and salvage operations after the vessel ran aground near Browns Inlet, North Carolina, on Dec. 9, 2019.


The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.

