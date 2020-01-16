Grounded fishing vessel near Browns Inlet, North Carolina refloated

Wilmington, N.C. — The Coast Guard received a report of the fishing vessel Sea Angels being towed off the beach by the fishing vessel Lady Deborah during high tide Wednesday evening.

The vessel was towed to Jarrett Bay Boatworks in Beaufort, North Carolina, where it has been dry docked for inspection and repairs.

A Unified Command was established to address the potential pollution threat and salvage operations after the vessel ran aground near Browns Inlet, North Carolina, on Dec. 9, 2019.

The cause of the grounding is currently under investigation by Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.