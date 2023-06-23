Coast Guard medevacs vessel crewmember near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a motor vessel crewmember Thursday approximately 20 miles southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call at approximately 4:30 p.m. from the motor vessel Noble Valiant stating a 54-year-old crewmember was experiencing severe chest pain.

Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew to assist.

The helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, landed on the drill ship, and transferred him to University Medical Center New Orleans.

The crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.