Good Samaritan finds missing person’s body near Mule Key

MIAMI — Coast Guard, partner agencies and a good Samaritan located the body of a missing person, Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m. near Mule Key.

The body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond was located.

A good Samaritan reported a deceased body about 200 yards east of Mule Key.

A fellow good Samaritan initially reported Hammond missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West investigation officers at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the dinghy they were on capsized the night before.

Rescue crews searched for approximately 53 hours.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.

Coast Guard assets and partner agencies involved in the search were:

Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crews

Air Station Clearwater air crews

Air Station Miami air crews

Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew

United States Navy air crews

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers

Key West Police Department law enforcement officers

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.