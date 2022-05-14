Good Samaritan finds missing person’s body near Mule Key

May 14th, 2022 · 0 Comment
Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Parrinello.

Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter file photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Parrinello.

MIAMI — Coast Guard, partner agencies and a good Samaritan located the body of a missing person, Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m. near Mule Key.

The body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond was located.

A good Samaritan reported a deceased body about 200 yards east of Mule Key.

A fellow good Samaritan initially reported Hammond missing to Coast Guard Sector Key West investigation officers at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, after the dinghy they were on capsized the night before.

Rescue crews searched for approximately 53 hours.

“On behalf of the Coast Guard and our partner agencies, we’d like to offer our sincerest condolences to Jewel’s family and loved ones,” said Capt. Jason Ingram, commanding officer, Sector Key West.

Coast Guard assets and partner agencies involved in the search were:

  • Coast Guard Station Key West rescue crews
  • Air Station Clearwater air crews
  • Air Station Miami air crews
  • Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton’s crew
  • United States Navy air crews
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers
  • Monroe County Sheriff’s Office law enforcement officers
  • Key West Police Department law enforcement officers

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.

Tags: · · · ·

If you have any problems viewing this article, please report it here.

About Staff Writer

View all posts by Staff Writer →

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This site is owned and operated by Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a publicly owned company trading with the symbol: BMTM.

leoaffairs popularmilitary welcomehomeblog jqpublicblog warisboring gopoliceblotter militaryhousingrentals

Copyright © 2022 Coast Guard News. All rights reserved.