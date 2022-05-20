Ft. Myers Beach Coast Guard, Auxiliary to host vessel safety exams

FT. MYERS BEACH, Fla.— The Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary will host free vessel safety exams at Moss Marine Monday, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Auxiliary Flotilla 91 will have examiners for recreational vessels on the Moss Marine pier where boaters can have their equipment inspected and receive important boating information from active-duty members.

Vessels passing safety checks are awarded a Coast Guard Auxiliary decal that informs local law enforcement agencies that the boat is in full compliance with all federal and state boating laws for that year. If the boat does not pass no citation is issued, but a written report is provided in how to correct any discrepancies.

All of these items are currently required by state and federal laws and, if missing or non-operating, can result in a citation if the vessel is inspected by the Coast Guard.

Life Jackets

Registration and numbering

Navigation lights

Ventilation

Fire extinguishers

Distress signals (flares, horn, etc.)

Battery cover and connections

The vessel safety checks are part of national safe boating week, May 21-27, designated to help boaters improve their safety skills and check equipment. The campaign offers a variety of free and paid resources to support local boating safety education efforts. Learn more at www.safeboatingcampaign.com

