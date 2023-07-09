Coast Guard medevacs crew member off Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member from an oil rig 88 miles off Freeport, Texas, Sunday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a notification at 5:46 a.m. that a 50-year-old oil rig crewman was experiencing symptoms of cardiac arrest and needed medical assistance. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac and a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew to provide a cover flight.

The helicopter crew landed aboard the oil rig, embarked the man and transferred him to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. The patient was reportedly in stable condition.

