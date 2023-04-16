Coast Guard medevacs crew member off Freeport

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Saturday from a fishing vessel 12 miles offshore Freeport, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 8:56 p.m. from the fishing vessel St. Anthony stating a 50-year-old crew member was experiencing abdominal pain. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
Watchstanders directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew to assist.
The RB–M crew rendezvoused with the fishing vessel, took the man aboard and transferred him to emergency medical services personnel waiting at Station Freeport. EMS personnel transported him to St. Luke’s Hospital in Lake Jackson, Texas, in reportedly stable condition.
