Four dead, five missing after homemade boat carrying migrants capsizes off Florida

The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Sunday for five people missing after a homemade vessel capsized off the Florida Keys.

Four people drowned when the boat flipped over, the Coast Guard said in a tweet, adding that they were still seeking five others.

“Some of the rescued wore life jackets, saving their lives in 6- to 8-foot seas and 30 mph winds,” the Coast Guard stated. “Search crews recovered two unresponsive, unconscious people. It is unclear if these people are part of the four reported to have drowned or of the five people unaccounted for.”

The boat capsized about 50 miles from Little Torch Key, Florida, after the “group took to the sea on a homemade vessel that capsized during a failed migration venture,” authorities said.

While the Coast Guard did not identify the country the boat originated from, it tagged the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in its tweet.

