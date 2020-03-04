Former Vice-Commandant John Currier Passes Away

Washington, DC – Former Vice-Commandant Vice Admiral John P. Currier, USCG (retired), passed away on Sunday, 1 March 2020 in Traverse City, MI at the age of 68.

VADM Currier was born in Westbrook, Maine, and was commissioned from Officer Candidate School in 1976. He was designated a Naval Aviator in 1977. An alumnus of the University of Southern Maine, he held a Master’s in Business Administration from Embry-Riddle University. He was a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Air War College and held a Level III Acquisition Program Manager certification.

During his career, VADM Currier stood the watch at six Coast Guard Air Stations. He was designated an Aeronautical Engineer in 1982. Other assignments included Deputy Program Manager (Engineering) for the Coast Guard and Navy HH-60H/J joint helicopter acquisition at the Naval Air Systems Command, and Chief of SAR Operations & Director of Auxiliary for the Ninth Coast Guard District. VADM Currier served as Commanding Officer of Air Stations Detroit and Miami, then the world’s busiest air-sea search and rescue unit. Subsequently, he was assigned as Pacific Area Chief of Operations, then Area Chief of Staff.

Promoted to Flag rank in 2005, VADM Currier served as Assistant Commandant for Acquisition at Headquarters, then as Commander of the Thirteenth District in the Pacific Northwest. He assumed the duties of the Coast Guard’s Chief of Staff in 2009, later transitioning that position to the Service’s first Deputy Commandant for Mission Support. VADM Currier assumed duties as the 28th Vice Commandant in May 2012 until his retirement in May of 2014.

VADM Currier was a veteran aviator with over 6,000 flight hours in Coast Guard and Navy fixed and rotary-wing aircraft. He was the 23rd Ancient Albatross, the longest serving Coast Guard Aviator on active duty. His professional recognition includes the Harmon International Aviation Trophy, the Alaska Air Command SAR Pilot of the Year Award, American Helicopter Society, Fredrick L. Feinberg Award and the Naval Helicopter Association SAR Aircrew of the Year, all awarded for hazardous rescue missions.

VADM Currier is survived by his wife, the former Mary Jane Greenleaf of South Portland, Maine, and their two sons, Benjamin and Andrew.

A funeral mass will take place at 1100 on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Traverse City, MI at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a visitation beginning at 1000. A second Memorial Mass will be held at 1100 on Friday, April 17th in Westbrook, Maine at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Final interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery on a date to be determined.