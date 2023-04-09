Coast Guard medevacs man from fishing vessel near Grand Isle

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old man from a fishing vessel Sunday near Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call on Channel 16 at 3:06 a.m. from the fishing vessel Elvidlong requesting a medevac for a crewmember aboard who sustained injuries to one of his hands.

Sector New Orleans watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Response Boat-Medium boat crew to assist.

The boat crew arrived on scene, embarked the man aboard the RB-M and transferred him to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle.

The man was taken to University Medical Center where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

