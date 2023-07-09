Response to fire aboard vessel at Port Newark continues

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey – The Unified Command consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Newark Fire Department, and Gallagher Marine Systems is continuing its response to the fire aboard the vehicle cargo vessel at Port Newark.

As of Sunday, the 11th deck is being monitored and overhauled to address any remaining heat sources. Responders are dewatering spaces as necessary to ensure continued stability.

With thunderstorms and significant wind gusts expected in the region for the remainder of the weekend, the Unified Command put measures in place to mitigate any potential impacts. They continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust operations as necessary to ensure the safety of the responders and response efforts.

Specialists are continuing to perform air monitoring around the vessel and the surrounding areas. No detections above hazardous levels in the surrounding areas have been observed since the monitoring began on July 6 at 9 p.m. Anyone concerned about air quality is encouraged to review the following New Jersey Environmental Protection Agency and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection air quality monitoring resources, which can be used by the public for general awareness about current air quality in their community.

Air quality forecasting resources:

New Jersey EPA air monitoring site: https://www.airnow.gov/

New Jersey DEP air monitoring site: https://nj.gov/dep/airmon/

As of 5 p.m. today, the Port Newark Channel has reopened. The Port of New York and New Jersey remains open and operational.

For more news follow us on Twitter and Facebook. For recent photographs follow us on Flickr.