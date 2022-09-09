Fall Regimental Reviews Scheduled at Coast Guard Academy

Coast Guard Academy Regimental Review file photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme

NEW LONDON, Conn. – The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s Corps of Cadets is scheduled to march in six regimental reviews during the Fall semester.

The community is invited to attend the drills, which are free and open to the public. Bleachers are available and located in front of Hamilton Hall with a view of the Washington Parade Field where the ceremonies will takes place.

In the event of foul weather, reviews may be cancelled or moved to an indoor location. Changes to the review schedule and reviewing officials may be made without prior notice.

Regimental reviews are part of military traditions and ceremonies, which serve to develop poise, confidence, speaking skills, leadership and service pride.

  • Friday, September 16 at 4:00 p.m.
  • Friday, September 30 at 4:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 8 at 10:15 a.m.
  • Friday, October 14 at 3:15 p.m.
  • Friday, October 21 at 4:00 p.m.

