Coast Guard to Host ESGR Boss Lift Event at LA/LB

SAN PEDRO, Calif. – The U.S. Coast Guard in is proud to announce its participation in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Boss Lift program event on Saturday at Coast Guard Base Los Angeles/Long Beach.

This event provides employers a unique opportunity to experience first-hand the skills, dedication, and training of their Guard and Reserve employees.

The ESGR Boss Lift program aims to increase employer support for the Guard and Reserve by transporting employers to military facilities via military vehicles, aircraft, or vessels. Once at the facilities, employers will observe Guard and Reserve members on duty, attend briefings on the vital role of these service members, and engage in open discussions with unit commanders, ESGR volunteers, and community leaders.

Employer support is critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the Nation’s Guard and Reserve units. By participating in the Boss Lift event, employers will gain a deeper understanding of their employees’ military commitments and the valuable skills they bring back to the civilian workforce.

“We are excited to showcase the talents and dedication of our Guard and Reserve members to their employers through the Boss Lift program,” said Lt. Matthew Clomera. “This event is a cornerstone of ESGR’s efforts to strengthen the bond between employers and their military employees while ensuring the continued readiness of our nation’s Guard and Reserve units.”

ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for Service members in the Reserve Components through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities. The program’s goal is to increase awareness and understanding among employers, leading to a more supportive work environment for Guard and Reserve members.

For more information, please visit https://www.esgr.mil/Employers/Employer-Programs.