Coast Guard searching for missing boater off Dutton Island, California

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Coast Guard, Solano County Fire Department, and California Highway Patrol are searching for a missing boater off Dutton Island after his vessel capsized Monday night.
The male boater is described as wearing brown coveralls and has short blonde hair.
Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to the Sector San Francisco command center at (415) 399-7300.
At 7:39 a.m., Tuesday, Sector San Francisco watchstanders received a report from a good Samaritan on Dutton Island stating a man had swam up to his dock and said his 15-foot recreational boat had capsized at approximately 11:00 p.m. the night before while he and his brother were fishing. The man reported his brother to still be missing.
Coast Guard Sector issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners, deployed Coast Guard assets to search the area, and coordinated efforts with local partners.
Involved in the search so far:
- A Coast Guard Station Vallejo 29-foot Response Boat-Small II crew
- A Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew
- A Solano County Fire Department response boat crew
- A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew
The weather on scene is winds of 10-15 knots and seas up to 1 feet.
