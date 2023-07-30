Coast Guard rescues diver near St. Petersburg

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescued a man, Saturday, after he became ill while diving from a 25-foot boat 12 miles west of Egmont Key, Florida.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders were notified that a 57-year-old man aboard the boat began experiencing symptoms of decompression sickness.

The responding aircrew aboard an MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater arrived on scene hoisted the man and transported him to Tampa General Hospital to receive a higher level care.

“Within minutes of notification, an MH-60T crew was diverted to medically evacuate a distressed diver,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason E. Maddux, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Aircraft Commander. “In under an hour, this gentleman was receiving critical treatment to save his life. This was a great example of how quickly the Coast Guard can respond to distress. Mariners can help themselves by carrying a radio, EPIRB or PLB to communicate distress to Coast Guard watchstanders when an urgent situation arises while at sea.”

