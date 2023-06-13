Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay to hold change-of-command

PHILADELPHIA — Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay is scheduled to host a change-of-command ceremony Friday at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay.

During the ceremony, Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom will relieve Capt. Jonathan Theel as commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. Rear Adm. Shannon Gilreath, commander of the 5th Coast Guard District, will preside over the ceremony.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay’s area of responsibility encompasses much of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey’s rivers, bays, inlets, and coastline out to 200 nautical miles offshore. Their AOR also includes the Ports of Philadelphia, Camden, and Wilmington which combined form the largest freshwater port complex in the world,and contribute more than $88 billion annually to the U.S. economy.

The change-of-command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another. The ceremony is conducted to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a U.S. military command.