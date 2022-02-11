Cutter Winslow Griesser tows  disabled catamaran to safe harbor

The Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser crew assists two Florida boaters by towing the disabled catamaran Sassi Kat, approximately 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2022. Cutter Winslow Griesser towed the Sassi Kat for approximately 14 hours to complete the 70 nautical mile transit to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser assisted two boaters Thursday by towing the disabled 51-foot catamaran Sassi Kat to safe harbor in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

The assisted boaters, a man and a woman, U.S. citizens from Fort Pierce, Fla., were transiting from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic when the Sassi Kat’s engines reportedly broke down, approximately 50 nautical miles northwest of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Sector San Juan received a call from the Fla. registered catamaran at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday night reporting the distress. Watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft and the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser to the Sassi Kat’s reported position. They also transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast to advise marine traffic in the area to be on the lookout.

The Coast Guard aircrew located and maintained air coverage of the Fla. registered vessel for approximately two hours as the Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser and a Good Samaritan sailing vessel, that also responded to render assistance, arrived on scene. Once on scene, the crew of the Winslow Griesser assessed the situation and established a tow to bring the Sassi Kat to safe harbor. Approximately 14 hours later, the Winslow Griesser safely completed the 70 nautical mile tow to Mayaguez Harbor, where the crew conducted a post-search and rescue boarding of the Sassi Kat.

“Winslow Griesser, supported by a Coast Guard HC-144 and Sector San Juan, demonstrated superb seamanship and professionalism while assisting the disabled catamaran,” said Lt. Benjamin Williams, Cutter Winslow Griesser commanding officer. “The crew executed a flawless towing approach at night despite challenging seas and were able to safely return Sassi Kat to a safe haven without incident.”

