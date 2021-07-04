Cutter Thetis returns to homeport following a 47-day patrol

KEY WEST, Fla. — The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis, a 270-foot Famous-class cutter, and crew returned to Key West, Saturday, following a 47-day deployment to the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean working with U.S. Southern Command’s Joint Interagency Task Force South.

Thetis’ crew interdicted three suspected smugglers and approximately 4,000 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $75 million. The Thetis crew deployed with an MH-65 helicopter and aviation detachment capable of conducting airborne use of force from the Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron based in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Thetis crew also conducted joint counter-narcotic and seamanship training with the Panamanian Navy, in which they participated in communications exercises, non-compliant vessel pursuit tactics and medical training while at sea with Panamanian partners.

“The Coast Guard maintains a consistent presence in the region while also leveraging support from our maritime partner nations,” said Cmdr. Justin Nadolny, Thetis’ commanding officer. “It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to train and operate with the Panamanian Navy, they are a true group of professionals and together we continue to disrupt the flow of illicit contraband into the United States.”

On April 1, U.S. Southern Command increased counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere to disrupt the flow of drugs. Numerous U.S. agencies from the Departments of Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security cooperated in the effort to combat transnational organized crime. The Coast Guard, Navy, Customs and Border Protection, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with allied and international partner agencies, play a role in counter-drug operations.

The fight against drug cartels in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea requires unity of effort in all phases from detection, monitoring and interdictions, to criminal prosecutions for these interdictions by United States Attorney’s Offices from the Middle District of Florida, the Southern District of Florida and the Southern District of California. The law enforcement phase of counter-smuggling operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean is conducted under the authority of the 11th Coast Guard District, headquartered in Alameda, California. The interdictions, including the actual boardings, are led and conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard.