Cutter Legare to return home from counter narcotics deployment

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare (WMEC 912) is scheduled to return to their homeport Wednesday following an 11-week, 15,000 nautical mile counter narcotics deployment that included key partner nation engagements and search and rescue operations throughout the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

During the patrol, Legare interdicted four smuggling vessels, including one specially designed low-profile craft, and seized more than 7,000 pounds of illicit narcotics valued at approximately $67 million. The crew also offloaded approximately 24,700 pounds of cocaine and 3,892 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $475 million, at Base Miami Beach Sept, 15, 2022.

Legare is a 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter stationed in Portsmouth, Virginia. Legare’s missions include law enforcement, search and rescue, protection of living marine resources, homeland security and defense operations, international training and humanitarian operations. Legare patrols the offshore waters from Maine to Florida, the Gulf of Mexico, the Eastern Pacific, and the Caribbean.

