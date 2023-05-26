Coast Guard medically evacuates a 3-year-old off cruise ship

SAN DIEGO — A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 3-year-old girl from a cruise ship approximately 90 miles off of the Santa Barbara coast, Wednesday.

At approximately 2 p.m., Wednesday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach were contacted by the cruise ship, Emerald Princess, stating a 3-year-old passenger aboard was suffering from seizure-like symptoms and required a medevac. After coordination between Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach, Coast Guard Sector San Diego and Coast Guard District 11, it was determined that launching a San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was the best course of action.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew hoisted the girl and her mother, and transported them to Harbor UCLA Medical Center. The girl was reported to be in stable condition.

