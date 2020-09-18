Court martial following death of Coast Guard member in Alaska concludes

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A general court martial concluded Thursday for a Coast Guard member accused of violating various articles under the Uniform Code of Military Justice related to the death of a Coast Guard member in Alaska in January 2019.

The court martial of Seaman Ethan Tucker, convened by the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area commander, commenced Sept. 8. A military judge found Tucker not guilty of Article 119, involuntary manslaughter, and Article 134, negligent homicide. The judge found Tucker guilty of: one specification of Article 107, false official statement; one specification of Article 128, assault consummated by a battery; one specification of Article 92, violation of a general order for consuming alcohol underage; and one specification of Article 134 for doing or failing to do certain acts that contributed to a Coast Guard member’s death which was to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the Armed Forces.

Tucker was sentenced to a bad conduct discharge, reduction to paygrade E-1, and 14 months confinement.

