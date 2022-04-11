Container ship towed to San Francisco Bay anchorage

The motor vessel Wan Hai 176, is shown being towed through the San Francisco Bay, April 10, 2022. The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders April 8th. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Bacon)

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Unified Command coordinated the tow of the 564-foot container ship Wan Hai 176 to anchorage nine in the San Francisco Bay, Sunday evening.

Due to more favorable weather conditions, the Delta Deanna, a 112-foot tug, was able to pass tow lines to the Wan Hai 176’s crew at its anchored location approximately seven miles off the coast of Point Reyes.

Once the lines and anchors were secured, the tug began towing the Wan Hai 176 with the tugs Stacey Foss, Delta Billie, Delta Deanna and Rachel Allen escorting the ship to anchorage nine in the San Francisco Bay.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port of San Francisco has ordered the ship to remain at the anchorage until the ship’s engines have been fixed and Coast Guard personnel have conducted an inspection of the ship.

Once the Captain of the Port order is removed, the ship is scheduled to be escorted out of the San Francisco Bay with tugs.

“This hazardous situation was successfully resolved through proactive collaboration, seamless communication and deliberate risk assessment provided by our local, state, federal and industry partners,” said Unified Command representatives.

The Wan Hai 176, a Singapore-flagged vessel with 21 people on board, reported a loss of engine power and being adrift to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco watchstanders Friday afternoon.

The Wan Hai 176 is carrying miscellaneous material in 783 containers and has no reported hazardous materials.

There are no reports of injuries and the crew is safe.

